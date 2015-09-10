MOSCOW, Sept 10 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
on Thursday declined to comment on whether Russian troops were
engaged in combat in Syria, after sources in Lebanon told
Reuters that Russian forces have begun participating in military
operations there.
"The threat coming from Islamic State is evident... The only
force capable of resisting it is the Syrian armed forces,"
Peskov said, in reiterating Russian position that its long-time
ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should be part of
international efforts to combating the radical Islamic group.
Peskov said Putin would talk about Syria and IS when he
delivers his speech at the U.N. General Assembly annual meeting
due in New York later this month.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Toby Chopra)