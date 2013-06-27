MOSCOW, June 27 The Russian military on Thursday
denied media reports that personnel had been withdrawn from its
naval maintenance and supply facility in Syria, Russian news
agencies reported.
The daily Vedomosti on Wednesday cited an unidentified
source saying that neither servicemen nor civilian Defence
Ministry personnel were currently stationed at the naval
facility in the Syrian port of Tartous.
But the Defence Ministry press service said the modestly
sized and equipped facility had long since been manned by
civilians and that they had not been withdrawn.
"These personnel continue to work in the usual regimen. And
there is no talk of evacuating them," state-run news agency RIA
quoted the Defence Ministry's press service as saying in a
statement.
The ministry press service told Reuters it could not
immediately provide the statement.
The Tartous facility is a foothold in Syria, where 100,000
people have been killed in a civil conflict, and Russia's only
military base outside the former Soviet Union.
Russian warships occasionally call there for supplies and
minor repairs.
Russia has shielded Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during
the conflict, supplying what it says are purely defensive
weapons and blocking Western-backed U.N. Security Council
resolutions meant to pressure him to end the bloodshed.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Mike Collett-White)