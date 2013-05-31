MOSCOW May 31 Moscow is unlikely to deliver a
shipment of S-300 anti-aircraft missiles to Syria before the
autumn, an arms industry source told the Russian news agency
Interfax on Friday.
The source also indicated the timing of the delivery of the
arms, which has alarmed Western governments, would depend on the
development of the situation in Syria.
The head of Russian aircraft maker MiG said separately that
Russia was counting on providing Syria with 10 MiG-29 fighter
planes, and was discussing details with a Syrian delegation,
RIA news agency said.
(Reporting By Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)