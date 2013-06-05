A member of the Free Syrian Army shoots back at a sniper during what activists said were clashes with pro-government forces in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

MOSCOW Russia is training Syrian military officers on anti-aircraft missile systems but not yet on the advanced S-300 system, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a Russian military source.

Russia has said it will resist pressure to scrap a contract to sell Damascus S-300s, which Western governments say could prolong Syria's civil war, but President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that S-300 missiles had not yet been sent to Syria.

Syrian officers are among about 250 foreigners from 19 countries being trained by a Russian military academy that is responsible for air defence weapons, Interfax cited an unidentified source as saying.

"Training of Syrian officers under the S-300 programme is not yet taking place," the source was quoted as saying. He said most of the Syrian officers had arrived before the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began in March 2011.

The S-300 is designed to shoot down planes and missiles at 200 km (125 mile) ranges. It could enhance Syria's Russian-supplied defences against air attacks by Israel, or by outside powers enforcing any future no-fly zone over the country.

Some Western diplomats have suggested Moscow is using the systems as a bargaining chip to try to amplify its voice in efforts to end more than two years of bloodshed in Syria.

