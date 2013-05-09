WASHINGTON May 8 Israel warned the United
States in recent days that Russia plans to sell advanced
ground-to-air missile systems to Syria despite Western pressure
on Moscow to hold off on such a move, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper said U.S. officials had confirmed they were
analyzing the Israeli reports but would not comment on whether
they believed the sale of S-300 missile batteries was near.
No comment was immediately available from officials at the
Pentagon or U.S. State Department.
The government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been
seeking to purchase the advanced S-300 missile batteries, which
can intercept both manned aircraft and guided missiles, from
Moscow for many years.
Western nations have repeatedly urged Russia to block the
sale, which they argue could complicate any international
intervention in Syria's escalating civil war.
The Journal said the information provided to Washington by
Israel showed that Syria has been making payments on a 2010
agreement with Moscow to buy four batteries for $900 million,
including a payment made this year through Russia's
foreign-development bank, known as the VEB.
The paper said the package included six launchers and 144
operational missiles, each with a range of 125 miles (200
miles), with an initial shipment expected in the next three
months.
While the effectiveness of Syria's aging air force is
unclear, most experts believe that its air-defense missile
system, which was upgraded after a 2007 Israeli strike on a
suspected nuclear site, remains quite potent.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by David Brunnstrom)