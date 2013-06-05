Fog grounds flights in and out of New Zealand capital
WELLINGTON, March 29 Thick flog blanketed the New Zealand capital on Wednesday, leading to the cancellation of more than 100 flights and leaving travellers stranded.
MOSCOW, June 5 Russia is training Syrian military officers on anti-aircraft missile systems but not yet on the advanced S-300 system, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a Russian military source.
Russia has said it will resist pressure to scrap a contract to sell Damascus S-300s, which Western governments say could prolong Syria's civil war, but President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that S-300 missiles had not yet been sent to Syria.
Syrian officers are among about 250 foreigners from 19 countries being trained by a Russian military academy that is responsible for air defence weapons, Interfax cited an unidentified source as saying.
"Training of Syrian officers under the S-300 programme is not yet taking place," the source was quoted as saying. He said most of the Syrian officers had arrived before the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began in March 2011.
The S-300 is designed to shoot down planes and missiles at 200 km (125 mile) ranges. It could enhance Syria's Russian-supplied defences against air attacks by Israel, or by outside powers enforcing any future no-fly zone over the country.
Some Western diplomats have suggested Moscow is using the systems as a bargaining chip to try to amplify its voice in efforts to end more than two years of bloodshed in Syria. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Thomas Grove and Alistair Lyon)
March 29 Airline Flybe Group Plc has reduced flying capacity and cut costs as weak demand, pricing pressures and poor weather conditions dented fourth-quarter revenue, it said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, March 29 ** Siemens has no plans to gradually to sell down its stake in healthcare unit Healthineers after an IPO or spin-off, its chief executive tells Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview