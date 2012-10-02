BRIEF-Asanko Gold Expansion DFS confirms organic growth plan
* Asanko Gold Expansion DFS confirms robust organic growth plan and strong cash generation
MOSCOW Oct 2 A senior Russian official urged NATO on Tuesday not to seek any pretexts for military intervention in Syria, Interfax news agency said.
It quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying Moscow, an ally of Damascus, opposed the creation of buffer zones or humanitarian corridors in Syria and called for calm between Turkey and Syria over tension on their border.
* Asanko Gold Expansion DFS confirms robust organic growth plan and strong cash generation
* Legg mason - on June 2, co entered into fourth amendment and waiver to company's unsecured credit agreement, dated as of Dec 29, 2015 - sec filing