MOSCOW, Sept 10 President Vladimir Putin said on
Tuesday that he and U.S. President Barack Obama had agreed at
talks last week to step up efforts to safeguard Syria's chemical
weapons and discussed placing the arsenal under international
control.
Putin's remarks may deepen speculation about the genesis of
a Russian proposal for Syria to place its chemical weapons under
international control in order to avert possible U.S. military
strikes.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the
proposal on Monday, hours after U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said Syria could avoid a U.S. strike by surrendering all
its chemical weapons within a week.
Although Kerry's comments indicated he was not making a
serious offer, the White House and the Kremlin both said the
Russian proposal was not entirely new and that Obama and Putin
had discussed the principles behind it in the past.
Putin's spokesman said earlier on Tuesday that it came up
when the presidents met on Friday on the sidelines of a G20
summit in St. Petersburg, and Putin elaborated on that in his
televised comments.
"Russia's position ... is well known - we are against the
proliferation of weapons of mass destruction of any kind -
chemical and nuclear weapons," Putin said.
"In the current circumstances in Syria this is really taking
on special importance, and the U.S. president and I really did
discuss it on the sidelines of the G20 summit."
"By the way, this issue has repeatedly been discussed by
both experts and politicians - the question of placing Syria's
chemical weapons under international control. I repeat, the U.S.
president and I discussed this theme on the sidelines of the
G20."
"We agreed that we would step up this work, intensify it and
instruct the (U.S) secretary of state and the Russian foreign
minister to ... enter into contact and together try to advance a
solution to this question," he said.
U.S. officials said Kerry will meet Lavrov in Geneva on
Thursday to discuss Syria's chemical weapons.
Kerry said earlier on Tuesday that Lavrov was expected to
send him Russia's proposals on securing Syria's chemical weapons
for review by the Obama administration.
