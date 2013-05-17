WASHINGTON A Russian shipment of anti-ship missiles to Syria could embolden President Bashar al-Assad's forces and prolong the conflict, the top U.S. military officer said on Friday.

"It's at the very least an unfortunate decision that will embolden the regime and prolong the suffering, so it's ill-timed and very unfortunate," General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at the Pentagon.

Dempsey said he was referring specifically to the anti-ship missiles, which Reuters reported earlier on Friday had been sent by Russia to Syria.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Beech)