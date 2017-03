MOSCOW Russian, U.S. and U.N. officials will meet in June to discuss ways of bringing the warring sides in Syria together for a peace conference, a Russian Foreign Ministry source was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

"On June 5, in Geneva, a three-party meeting is expected with the participation of representatives from Russia, the United States and the United Nations at which preparations for the international conference on Syria will be discussed," the ministry source said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Elizabeth Piper)