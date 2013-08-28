MOSCOW Aug 28 Russia is preparing to withdraw
personnel from its naval maintenance and supply facility on
Syria's Mediterranean coast, Interfax news agency reported on
Wednesday.
If accurate, the plan would reflect safety concerns as the
United States and its allies gear up for a probable strike to
punish President Bashar al-Assad for an alleged gas attack his
foes say killed hundreds of people.
The modestly staffed and equipped facility in the port of
Tartous is Russia's sole military base outside the former Soviet
Union, serving as a foothold in Syria and helping it keep
warships travelling through the Eastern Mediterranean supplied.
Citing an unnamed source in the Russian navy headquarters,
Interfax reported that the facility's personnel had boarded the
repair vessel stationed there and that Russian warships would
escort it out.
The report did not say when the vessel would leave Tartous
or how many people were aboard. The Defence Ministry declined to
comment, saying questions should be addressed to the navy. Navy
officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
Following Russian media reports in June that military
personnel had been withdrawn from the facility, the Defence
Ministry said nobody had left. It said personnel there were
civilians.
The ministry gave no figures, but military analysts have
said the facility is staffed by about 100 technicians who
service Russian ships that call for supplies and minor repairs.
Russian officials say there are tens of thousands of Russian
citizens in Syria, many of them women married to Syrians and
their children.
Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said late on Tuesday
it had evacuated 89 people who wanted to leave Syria, including
75 Russian citizens, on a flight from Latakia to Moscow. It said
the ministry has flown 730 people out of Syria this year.
Russia has been Assad's most powerful backer in a conflict
that has killed more than 100,000 people since 2011, supplying
what it says are defensive weapons and blocking U.N. Security
Council resolutions to condemn him or threaten sanctions.
Moscow has strongly urged the United States and other
nations not to attack Syria, saying the use of force without a
U.N. mandate would violate international law, but has also said
it has no plans to be drawn into a military conflict.
