MOSCOW May 13 Moscow said on Tuesday sanctions
imposed by Washington on Russian bank Tempbank over its dealings
with the Syrian government were "absolutely unacceptable".
The U.S. Treasury put the small Moscow-based lender on its
list of sanctioned entities last week, in effect cutting the
bank off from the U.S. financial system.
"The U.N. Security Council has adopted no resolutions
banning cooperation with Damascus, which means bilateral
economic and financial ties are completely legitimate," the
Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Moscow has blocked efforts at the U.N. Security Council to
mount pressure on the Syrian government, including by imposing
sanctions, to end a three-year-old civil war.
Reuters reported last October that the Commercial Bank of
Syria had opened accounts in Tempbank.
Tempbank also has ties with financial markets in China,
Europe and the United States, using Austria's Raiffeisen Bank as
well as Russia's biggest state-owned bank Sberbank and a foreign
branch of Russia's VTB as intermediaries, according to
information on the bank's website.
"We would like to remind the U.S. side yet again that the
language of sanctions is useless and counterproductive," the
ministry said.
Washington has also imposed sanctions on Russia over the
crisis in Ukraine, which has caused their worst standoff since
the end of the Cold War more than two decades ago.
