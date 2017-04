SOCHI, Russia U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday a proposed international conference on Syria should be held as soon as possible but that no date had yet been agreed.

"We should not lose the momentum," generated by the U.S.-Russian proposal to bring the Syrian government and opposition representatives to a peace conference, Ban said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper)