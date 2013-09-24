By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russia hopes the U.N. Security
Council will agree a resolution this week to support a deal for
Syria to abandon its chemical arms, but talks with the United
States have been rocky, a senior Russian diplomat said on
Tuesday.
Speaking before negotiations expected on the sidelines of
the U.N. General Assembly, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei
Ryabkov reiterated Russia's opposition to any threat of military
action against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government.
He said Moscow would not accept a resolution stipulating
automatic punitive measures if Assad fails to comply with the
U.S.-Russian deal under which he has agreed to give up his
chemical arsenal.
"There is no talk of adopting a U.N. Security Council
resolution under Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter. There can be no
talk of any automatic application of sanctions, let alone the
use of force," Ryabkov told a meeting in parliament.
But he said Chapter 7, which can authorise the use of force
or other measures, could be cited in the resolution as a
possible means to counter any violations later on.
"Chapter 7 can be mentioned only as an element of a possible
set of measures against violators," he said, referring to
potential future cases of chemical arms use or stalling the work
of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
He reiterated Moscow's stance that any Chapter 7 resolution
could only come after any such cases are well proven and have
been discussed within the Security Council.
Ryabkov also highlighted Russian concerns that Western
states want to use the chemical arms agreement as a pretext for
eventual military action.
U.S. officials "always mention that plans to punish Damascus
remain in force. We draw certain conclusions from that and
assume the threat of aggression in violation of international
law is so far only delayed - not dismissed fully."
Asked whether the permanent Security Council members -
Russia, China, the United States, Britain and France - could
reach agreement on the resolution this week, he said: "We hope
so, but there is no guarantee."
"Unfortunately it's necessary to note that in contacts with
the Americans, things are not going so smoothly ... they are not
quite going in the direction they should," Ryabkov said.
He gave no details.
INSPECTORS RETURN
Russia has been the Syrian government's strongest backer
during the conflict that has killed more than 100,000 people
since 2011, delivering arms and, with China, blocking three
Western-backed resolutions intended to put pressure on Assad.
The U.S.-Russia deal for Syria to abandon chemical weapons
was a rare exception to their disagreements over the conflict.
It prompted U.S. President Barack Obama to hold back his
request for Congressional approval to strike Syria to punish
Assad for an Aug. 21 sarin gas attack Washington says killed
more than 1,400 people. Damascus denies it was the perpetrator.
The United States and its Security Council allies Britain
and France blame Assad's forces for the attack. Russia says it
believes rebels staged it to provoke military intervention, and
has described a report by U.N. chemical inspectors as biased.
Russia has said there is evidence indicating rebels were
behind other alleged chemical attacks in Syria. It has called
for investigation of all such claims and the consideration of
more sources of evidence about the Aug. 21 attack.
U.N. officials have said the U.N. investigators will return
to Syria in the next few days. Ryabkov said they were expected
to travel to Damascus on Wednesday, and suggested that pressure
from Moscow had played a role.
"We are pleased that our persistent calls for the return of
U.N. experts to Syria for the investigation of other episodes
have borne fruit," he said.