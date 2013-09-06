ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 6 The United Nations peace envoy for Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi, said on Friday no state had the right to "take the law into their hands" and conduct military action against Syria without U.N. Security Council approval.

Brahimi spoke on the sidelines of a G20 summit after meetings with foreign ministers including Russia's Sergei Lavrov, who said many nations realise that striking Syria without Security Council backing would scuttle the chances of reaching a political solution.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)