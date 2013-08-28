* Moscow says Security Council should await inspectors'
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Aug 28 The U.N. Security Council should
wait for inspectors to present their report on an alleged
chemical weapons attack in Syria before considering a response,
a senior Russian diplomat said on Wednesday.
The remarks by Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov showed
Russia opposes a plan by Britain to put a draft resolution to
the Council on Wednesday authorising "necessary measures" to
protect Syrian civilians.
"It would be premature, at the least, to discuss any
Security Council reaction until the U.N. inspectors working in
Syria present their report," the Interfax news agency quoted
Titov as saying.
Since the Syrian conflict began in 2011, Russia, along with
China, has used its veto power in the Security Council three
times to block Western-backed resolutions condemning President
Bashar al-Assad and intended to press him to end the violence.
The United States and its Western allies are gearing up for
a probable military strike to punish Assad, whom they blame for
the alleged chemical attack last week which activists said
killed hundreds of people as they slept.
Russia says it suspects rebels may have carried out the gas
attack to provoke outside armed intervention, and says any use
of force without U.N. approval would violate international law.
Russia has also said it will not allow a repeat in Syria of
what happened in 2010 in Libya, where NATO air strikes helped
rebels topple Muammar Gaddafi after Moscow let a U.N. resolution
authorising military intervention pass by abstaining.
"MONKEY WITH A GRENADE"
President Vladimir Putin and other officials accuse the
United States of using human rights concerns as a pretext to
support the ouster of Middle Eastern leaders Washington wants to
remove from power for geopolitical reasons.
"The West behaves like a monkey with a grenade in the
Islamic world," Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin tweeted.
"Whatever Washington says, the aim of a military operation
(would be) regime change in Syria through the destruction of its
military potential," tweeted Alexei Pushkov, who heads the
international affairs committee in the lower parliament house.
Russia has also likened Western preparations for a probable
strike on Syria to the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, when
the White House used what turned out to be false intelligence
about weapons of mass destruction to justify military action.
In a phone conversation on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov rejected U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's assertion
that the Syrian government was to blame for the alleged chemical
attack, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"It's unacceptable that without waiting for the results from
(inspectors), accusations are being made only against the Syrian
leadership," Interfax quoted an official in Putin's advisory
Security Council as saying. "Where is the proof?"
The official, who was not identified, said a military strike
on Syria would be likely to unleash "uncontrollable chaos in the
greater Middle East and strengthen the position of extremists
and terrorist groups including al Qaeda".
The Foreign Ministry, in a separate statement that made no
mention of a possible Western strike on Syria, said Russia was
taking "all necessary steps" to provide for the security of its
diplomatic missions in Syria.
Interfax, citing a Russian naval source, reported that
Russia is preparing to withdraw personnel from its naval
maintenance and supply facility in the Syrian port of Tartous.
The navy and Defence Ministry declined to comment.
The Emergency Situations Ministry said late on Tuesday it
had evacuated 89 people who wanted to leave Syria, including 75
Russian citizens, on a flight from Latakia to Moscow. It said
the ministry had flown 730 people out of Syria this year.
