BRIEF-Telenor sells 4 pct of Veon shares for $259 mln
* Telenor announces pricing of its offering of 70 million Veon common shares and ADSS (former Vimpelcom)
MOSCOW, Sept 18 A Russian diplomat said on Wednesday that an initial U.N. Security Council resolution supporting a deal for Syria to scrap its chemical arms should be limited to that purpose, suggesting Moscow would oppose any threat of force at this stage.
Speaking in Damascus, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the resolution should support an expected decision by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons backing the U.S.-Russian deal "and nothing more than that".
* Telenor announces pricing of its offering of 70 million Veon common shares and ADSS (former Vimpelcom)
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"