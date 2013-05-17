* Yakhont missiles designed to keep away enemy ships
* Advanced weaponry could make Assad feel "safer" -Dempsey
* Israel concerned over S-300 air defense systems
By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, May 17 The top U.S. military officer
on Friday condemned Russia's shipment of advanced anti-ship
missiles to Syria, saying it could embolden President Bashar
al-Assad's forces to keep fighting a bloody civil war.
"It's at the very least an unfortunate decision that will
embolden the regime and prolong the suffering," General Martin
Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters
at the Pentagon when asked about the weapons shipment.
"So it's ill-timed and very unfortunate," he said.
There was no direct comment on the shipment from Moscow,
although Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's press
secretary, reiterated Russia's long-held position that it will
remain "true to its contractual obligations under previously
signed contracts."
One U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
the Yakhont missiles were delivered recently, although the
precise timing was unclear. They fly at just over 2.5 times the
speed of sound, have a range of about 300 kilometers (185 miles)
and pack a huge punch from their 200 kg (440 pound) warhead,
according to Nick Brown, editor of IHS Jane's International
Defense Review.
"They are hard to detect and even harder to shoot down or
decoy away, so they're a powerful tool for keeping warships a
long way off the Syrian shore," Brown said.
The disclosure comes just over a week after United States
and Russia agreed to convene a conference to try to stop the
war. But the initiative faces growing obstacles, including
French opposition to inviting Iran.
The Russian arms transfer could intensify a push by some
lawmakers in Congress for the United States to deepen its role
in Syria, particularly after President Barack Obama's government
acknowledged preliminary intelligence that Assad's forces likely
used chemical weapons.
"We can watch from the sidelines as the scales are tipped in
Assad's favor, or protect U.S. national interests by supporting
the armed opposition striving to build a new Syrian future,"
said Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert
Menendez.
But many U.S. officials fear weapons could fall into the
wrong hands. Reuters on Friday reported that al Qaeda's
Iraq-based wing is eclipsing in Syria the Islamist Nusra Front,
which has been fighting to oust Assad. Al Qaeda in Iraq includes
thousands of foreign fighters whose ultimate goal is not
toppling Assad but anti-Western jihad.
Obama said Thursday he would consider both diplomatic and
military options to pressure Assad, but insisted that U.S.
action alone would not be enough to resolve the Syrian crisis.
REGIONAL WAR
The two-year-old civil war in Syria between Assad's forces
and rebel fighters has killed an estimated 80,000 people and
forced more than 1.5 million to flee the fighting.
It has also drawn in neighbors. Israel attacked
Iranian-supplied missiles stored near the Syrian capital earlier
this month as the weapons awaited transport to Assad's Lebanese
guerrilla ally Hezbollah.
Israel has also been alarmed by the prospect of Russia
supplying S-300 advanced air defense missile systems to Syria.
Asked about the S-300, Dempsey said: "It pushes the standoff
distance a little more, increases risk, but not impossible to
overcome."
"What I'm really worried about is that Assad will decide
that, since he's got these systems, he's somehow safer and/or
more prone to a miscalculation," Dempsey said, referring broadly
to Syrian capabilities.
A spokesman for Russia's state arms-exporting monopoly,
Rosoboronexport, would not comment when asked about the shipment
of a new batch of Yakhont missiles to Syria.
Russia previously delivered Yakhont missiles in 2011 in a
deal estimated at $300 million.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel cautioned that the
escalation of the Syrian conflict posed risks to Russian
interests as well.
"What we don't want to see happen, the Russians don't want
to see happen, is for Syria to erupt to the point where we may
well find a regional war in the Middle East," Hagel said at the
news conference with Dempsey.
"So we continue to work with the Russians on their interests
and everything we can do to convince the powers that are
involved in the region to be careful with escalation of military
options and equipment. We'll continue to work through that."
