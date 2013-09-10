MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and U.S. President Barack Obama discussed the idea of placing
Syria's chemical weapons arsenal under international control on
the sidelines of a G20 summit last week, Putin's spokesman said
on Tuesday.
"The issue was discussed," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said by
telephone. He would not say who raised the issue or give other
details.
Russia announced its proposal to put Syrian chemical weapons
under international control on Monday. Hours earlier, U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry had said Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad could avoid a U.S. military strike by surrendering all
his chemical weapons within a week but added that Assad "isn't
about to do it and it can't be done".
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)