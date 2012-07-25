By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, July 25 Russia accused the United States
on Wednesday of trying to justify terrorism against the Syrian
government and berated Western nations it said had failed to
condemn a bomb attack that killed senior security officials.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, referring to what he said
were comments by U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria
Nuland indicating such attacks were not surprising, said: "This
is a direct justification of terrorism."
"To put it mildly, we don't understand the refusal of our
partners to condemn the terrorist attack in Damascus," he said.
He suggested Washington was using the threat of further
attacks to push the U.N. Security Council to place international
mediator Kofi Annan's peace plan under Chapter 7 of the U.N.
Charter.
Chapter 7 allows the council to authorize actions ranging
from diplomatic and economic sanctions to military intervention,
although U.S. officials have said they would prefer the former
course of action.
Lavrov said the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Susan
Rice, had cited the July 18 bomb attack in Damascus as evidence
that the Security Council should not delay further in adopting a
Chapter 7 resolution.
"In other words this means 'We will continue to support such
terrorist attacks until the Security Council does what we
want,'" Lavrov told a news conference after talks with Cypriot
Foreign Minister Erato Kozakou-Marcoullis.
"This is a terrible position."
Lavrov criticised Western sanctions on Syria and defended
Russia's veto last week of a U.N. Security Council resolution
that would have threatened the Syrian authorities with sanctions
if they did not halt violence.
He also reiterated Moscow's stance that Assad's departure
from power could not be a precondition to a political dialogue
aimed at ending the 16-month-old conflict and that Syrians
themselves must decide the country's future.
Two rebel Syrian groups claimed responsibility for the
bombing that killed Assad's brother-in-law Assef Shawkat, a
senior commander and one of the pillars of the Assad clan's
rule, as well as Defence Minister Daoud Rajha, intelligence
chief Hisham Bekhtyar and veteran army general Hassan Turkmani.