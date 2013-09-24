MOSCOW, Sept 24 Talks between Russia and the
United States on the conflict in Syria are not going very
smoothly and Moscow is concerned a chemical weapons deal may
have only delayed U.S. military action, a senior Russian
diplomat said on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately it's necessary to note that in contacts with
the Americans, things are not going so smoothly...they are not
quite going in the direction they should," Deputy Foreign
Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in parliament.
He said U.S. officials "always mention that plans to punish
Damascus remain in force. We draw certain conclusions from that
and assume that the threat of aggression in violation of
international law is so far only delayed, not dismissed fully."