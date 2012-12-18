MOSCOW Russia has sent warships to the Mediterranean Sea in case it has to evacuate Russian citizens from Syria, Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed naval source as saying on Tuesday.

A group of two assault ships, a tanker and an escort vessel left a Baltic port on Monday, the source said.

"They are heading to the Syrian coast to assist in a possible evacuation of Russian citizens ... Preparations for the deployment were carried out in a hurry and were heavily classified," the source was quoted as saying.

The report could not immediately be confirmed independently.

(Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)