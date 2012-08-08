Exxon says Qatar LNG not affected by Arab states tension
June 6 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday that production and exports of liquefied natural gas from Qatar have not been affected by rising diplomatic tensions in the Middle East.
ALEPPO, Syria Aug 8 Syrian rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the city of Aleppo have abandoned their positions in a district that has been a frontline of fighting in recent days.
"We have retreated, get out of here," a lone rebel fighter yelled at Reuters journalists as they arrived on Wednesday in the Salaheddine district. A checkpoint that had been manned by rebel fighters for the last week had disappeared.
A Syrian government security source told Lebanon's Al-Manar television that Syrian forces were now in control of the Salaheddine district.
June 6 New Jersey's insurance regulator is conducting a comprehensive exam of Prudential Financial Inc as part of a recently expanded supervisory role, a company executive said on Tuesday.