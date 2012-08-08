ALEPPO, Syria Aug 8 Syrian rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the city of Aleppo have abandoned their positions in a district that has been a frontline of fighting in recent days.

"We have retreated, get out of here," a lone rebel fighter yelled at Reuters journalists as they arrived on Wednesday in the Salaheddine district. A checkpoint that had been manned by rebel fighters for the last week had disappeared.

A Syrian government security source told Lebanon's Al-Manar television that Syrian forces were now in control of the Salaheddine district.