WASHINGTON, June 12 The United States on
Wednesday eased restrictions on exports to opposition-held areas
in Syria to help rebuild shattered infrastructure in a move U.S.
officials said will help facilitate oil sales from
rebel-controlled areas.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry signed a limited waiver
of the Syria Accountability Act, allowing companies to apply for
export license for such things as software, technology, water
purification, food and agricultural equipment, and construction
materials to opposition-held areas.
A senior U.S. official said the decision was aimed at
enabling the opposition to work with companies and international
organizations to rebuild areas, including damaged energy
infrastructure such as oil pipelines and power lines.
"These items are intended to help address the critical needs
of the Syrian people and facilitate reconstruction in liberated
areas," the State Department said in a statement.
The U.S. Commerce Department will immediately begin
accepting license applications for the export of items covered
by the waiver, the statement added.
A senior U.S. official declined to speculate how much oil
could be exported from Syria. The U.S. Energy Information
Administration has estimated that average oil production in
Syria from 2008 to 2010 was stable at about 400,000 barrels a
day. But output fell to about 153,000 bpd in October 2012, a
nearly 60 percent decline from March 2011.
Most of Syria's existing oil fields are located in the east
near the border with Iraq or in the center of the country, east
of the city of Homs. Reports indicate that special security
units are deployed at many of the country's oil fields and
facilities to protect them from sabotage, the EIA said.
A senior U.S. official said Wednesday's decision had no
effect on the provision of arms to rebels.
The Obama administration is meeting this week to discuss
whether to arm the rebels ahead of a summit of G8 leaders hosted
by Britain next week.
The summit is expected to discuss the arming of rebels by
the United States, France and Britain, while also pushing for a
peace conference to bring the warring sides together.
Backed by Hezbollah and Iran, President Bashar al-Assad has
been gaining the upper hand in the two-year conflict, which has
seen at least 80,000 people killed and sent hundreds of
thousands of refugees into neighboring Turkey and Jordan.
Kerry met with British Foreign Secretary William Hague in
Washington on Wednesday ahead of the G8 summit. Hague said
Britain, the United States, allies in Europe and the region - a
group known as the London 11 - may need to step up their efforts
to help the opposition.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)