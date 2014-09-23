RIYADH Saudi Arabia's air force participated in U.S.-led bombing strikes against Islamic State insurgents in Syria, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

"An official source revealed that Saudi air forces took part in military operations in Syria against the Islamic State group, and to support the moderate Syrian opposition, within an international coalition, to combat terrorism..., and to support the fraternal Syrian people in returning security, unity and development to this devastated country," SPA said.

Saudi Arabia, a U.S. ally, the world's top oil exporter and birthplace of Islam, has funnelled cash and arms to rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad but has also said it opposes Islamist militants within the anti-Assad insurgency.

SPA gave no details about the Saudi role in the air strikes.

Jordan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have already acknowledged participating in the bombing runs against Islamic State and other radical Islamist fighters in eastern Syria. Qatar said it had a supporting role.

Saudi Arabia hosted a conference of Arab countries plus Turkey and the United States earlier this month to help forge a regional coalition against Islamic State and pledged to support efforts to combat it.

In recent decades Saudi forces have engaged in combat only within their own borders and have never sent warplanes on sorties further afield.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Mark Heinrich)