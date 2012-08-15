BRIEF-Daiwa House Industry plans 150 pct buildup in US rental homes - Nikkei
* Daiwa House Industry aims to increase its U.S. Rental housing units by 150% to 5,000 over next 3 years - Nikkei
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Aug 15 Saudi Arabia has ordered its citizens to leave Lebanon "immediately", the state news agency reported in an SMS alert on Wednesday.
"The Saudi Arabian embassy in Lebanon calls all Saudi citizens to leave Lebanon immediately," the alert said, without elaborating.
* Daiwa House Industry aims to increase its U.S. Rental housing units by 150% to 5,000 over next 3 years - Nikkei
DOHA/DUBAI June 6 U.S. President Donald Trump took sides in a deep rift in the Arab world on Tuesday, praising Middle East countries' actions against American ally Qatar over Islamist militants even though the tiny Gulf state hosts the largest U.S. air base in the region.