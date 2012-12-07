* Deaths blamed on rebel mortar hitting school
* State news agency had put toll at 28 killed
BEIRUT Dec 7 Syria's foreign minister said on
Friday that nine school children were killed in a "terrorist"
attack on Tuesday, contradicting an earlier report from the
official state news agency saying 28 had been killed.
State television reported on Tuesday that a rebel mortar
attack killed nine school children and a teacher when
"terrorists" - a term the government uses for rebels who are
fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad - fired a mortar at a
school in Wafideen Camp, in the Damascus suburbs.
A later report by the state news agency SANA said that the
number had risen to 28 school children and one teacher. UNICEF,
the United Nations children's fund, released a statement on
Wednesday condemning the attack.
Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem was quoted on Friday by
SANA telling Filippo Grandi, the U.N. Relief and Works Agency
Commissioner General, that nine school children and a teacher
were killed in the attack.
Reuters is unable to independently verify reports in Syria
due to severe government restrictions.