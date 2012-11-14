By Erika Solomon
| IDLIB, Syria
IDLIB, Syria Nov 14 Every morning, Amjad goes
through two army checkpoints to attend a school run by the
Syrian government. Every night, he sits by his father's side to
plot attacks to bring that government down.
Amjad doesn't see the strangeness of his predicament -
reciting chants of loyalty to President Bashar al-Assad in the
army-controlled city where his school is, and going home to a
village where everyone knows his father's rebel unit just blew
up an Assad tank convoy.
To the scrawny 16-year-old, living a double life has become
the norm, as it has for many as the country's 19-month-old
uprising descends into civil war.
"Sometimes at the checkpoints when they see where I come
from they ask me about certain rebels from my village, to test
me, but I haven't messed up yet. Or they make me say if I'm pro
or anti, so I say I'm pro-Assad," says Amjad.
His school is one of the few still functioning in the
war-torn northern Idlib province, and he asked that his village
not be named for fear of exposing his identity.
"It's humiliating, but my dad insists I finish my studies,
he doesn't want my future destroyed because of the revolution."
When Syria's revolt began as a peaceful protest movement,
many participants said it was a moment when hidden views were
shared honestly for the first time. They described it as a time
that brought fellow Syrians together.
But Assad's crackdown has transformed their movement into a
bloody armed revolt and the conflict, in which more than 32,000
people have died, is tearing the country apart, dividing friends
and families and spinning a web of secrets between neighbours.
In the rebel-held northern town of Atareb, where daily air
raids have reduced half the buildings to rubble, a woman stands
on her doorstep singing blessings to the fighters who pass by.
No one in the town but her family knows her son is a devoted
Assad soldier.
"My son believes he's doing the right thing. I love him so I
accept that," says the wrinkled, greying woman, as she and her
children pick shrapnel out of the kitchen - remnants of rockets
fired indiscriminately by the army her son is fighting for.
The woman, who asked not to be named, hasn't seen her oldest
son in a year, and she hardly speaks to her neighbours now. Her
family keeps to itself for fear that too many questions may
expose their secret. It is agonising and lonely, she says, but
she fears being driven from home if the truth was discovered.
"Everyone in the town thinks my son is working abroad, and I
keep it that way. In a situation like this, people feel it's
'with us or against us'. I personally am with no one, I am
against the whole thing. It's killing our children."
HIDING FROM THE NEIGHBOURS
With the lines of loyalties drawn, the cost of those
classifications can be deadly for men like Ahmed, a Shi'ite
Muslim fighting with the Sunni-led rebels. Syria's conflict has
increasingly been infused with sectarian overtones.
Assad is a member of Syria's Alawite minority sect, an
offshoot of Shi'ite Islam, and has been supported by Shi'ite
power Iran. Syria's majority Sunni population has been the
driving force of the uprising, and rebels get most of their
support from Iran's Sunni Arab rivals in the Gulf.
"My family are opposition sympathisers but we're from a
Shi'ite town that supports Assad. If the neighbours knew I had
defected to the rebels, my family would be targeted," says the
pale 20-year-old fighter, who walks with a slight limp.
Ahmed has not even spoken to his family since he fled,
hoping the lack of contact will protect them. "They don't even
know I've been wounded twice fighting here on the border."
Both times he was hurt, a comrade lent him his identity
card, in case pro-Assad spies were lurking at the hospital in
Turkey where he was being treated. Ahmed fears even calling his
family could put them in danger.
"I don't know if they're all alive or not. But this is a
normal part of war, I think. We don't know each other anymore."
Beyond the fear of spies and betrayal, there are plenty of
mundane reasons to cover up one's identity in Syria these days.
The battle lines may be set between Assad's forces and the
rebels, but most Syrians still navigate daily between areas
controlled by each side in order to hang on to their jobs and
homes, or simply to get to the local marketplace.
For Abu Obeid, a rebel fighting in the northern city of
Aleppo, the choice to keep a secret life is pure economics.
Once a school teacher at a government-run elementary school,
he now spends his days behind sandbags in a dark alleyway of
Aleppo's ancient Old City, trading fire with Assad's snipers.
But every month, he goes to the education ministry to pick
up his salary. His school, like most in the area, has been
closed since Aleppo, Syria's largest city, became one of the
main battlegrounds of the conflict three months ago. Clashes
erupt day and night and shelling and explosions are constant.
Despite the closures, the state has continued paying
salaries to those it does not suspect of joining the opposition.
"I am keeping my work as a rebel secret because I need the
money for my wife and children," he says, winking. "You don't
get paid to be a rebel."