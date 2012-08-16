BEIRUT Aug 16 A cousin of Syrian Vice President
Farouk al-Shara has defected, Al-Arabiya television reported on
Thursday, broadcasting a statement in which he called on members
of the Syrian army to join the "revolution".
"The cousin of the Syrian Vice President Farouk al-Shara
announces his defection in an exclusive recording via
Al-Arabiya," the news anchor read after the broadcast. It
identified the speaker as Yarab al-Shara.
During the broadcast Al Arabiya had scrolled a headline bar
declaring that "Shara" had defected.