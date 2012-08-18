BEIRUT Aug 18 Syrian state television said on Saturday Vice President Farouq al-Shara had never considered leaving Syria, a statement apparently aimed at denying reports that he had defected.

"Farouq al-Shara has never thought for a moment about leaving the country," it quoted a statement from Shara's office as saying. The statement came two days after a cousin of Shara announced his defection, and overnight reports that Shara had tried to defect to neighbouring Jordan.