BEIRUT Security forces fired mortars into a district on the outskirts of Damascus on Thursday, activists said, the first time an area in the Syrian capital has been shelled since the 16-month-old uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began.

Activists in the Kafar Souseh neighbourhood of Damascus said security forces were firing mortars into orchards on the outskirts of the city, close to the capital's southern highway, to try to force out rebels they believe are hiding there.

"People are terrified, families are getting in their cars and rushing as fast as they can to other areas. About 200 people in my area have left so far," said activist Hazem al-Aqad, speaking to Reuters on Skype.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon)