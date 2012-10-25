AMMAN Oct 25 Syrian troops stationed on a
mountain overlooking Damascus fired artillery barrages late on
Thursday at a southern neighbourhood of the capital, witnesses
said.
The shelling took place hours after Syria's army command
accepted a U.N.-proposed ceasefire due to being on Friday.
"Consecutive artillery volleys from Qasioun shook my home,"
said Omar, an engineer who lives in al-Muhajereen district on
the foothill of the mountain.
The artillery barrage targeted Hajar al-Aswad, a poor
neighbourhood inhabited by refugees from the Israeli-occupied
Golan Heights. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Rebels have been using the neighbourhood to launch
operations against forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad,
several activists and residents of the capital said.
Security forces also conducted nightly house-to-house raids
in the affluent Eastern Mezze Villas neighbourhood and arrested
dozens of young men, after protesters blocked a main highway
earlier with burning tires, opposition campaigners said.