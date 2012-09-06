BEIRUT/AMMAN, Sept 6 Syrian army mortar and
artillery bombardment of an area of southern Damascus where
Palestinian refugees live killed at least 20 people on Thursday,
residents and local emergency workers said.
Yarmouk camp and the districts surrounding it have seen the
most prolonged fighting in the capital since forces loyal to
President Bashar al-Assad launched a counter-offensive to push
rebels out of the city two months ago.
Residents in the camp said that for the last two weeks
Yarmouk had been closed off from neighbouring districts and that
they had heard regular clashes. Since early on Thursday they
reported heavy bombardment in the area.
They said the army may have intensified its attack on the
district in the belief that rebels, who have been sheltering in
the nearby neighbourhoods of Tadamon and Hajar al-Aswad, were
slipping into Yarmouk, whose Palestinian residents are suspected
by authorities of siding with the rebels.
Assad's forces are trying to re-establish full control in
Damascus as well as fighting rebels in the northern city of
Aleppo. Persistent air strikes and bombardment of rebel-held
areas in northern and southern provinces in the country, have
prompted waves of refugees to flee to Turkey and Jordan.
In the southern province of Deraa, rebels said 45 army tanks
were sent to the border town of Tel Shehab, an anti-Assad
stronghold which has served as a transit point for refugees
crossing into Jordan.
They said rebels withdrew from the town before the army
offensive started. "No shots were fired. There were no clashes,"
rebel fighter Abu Younis said. Four civilians were killed, a
relatively light toll, he said.
"They have burnt homes of several activists but they are
only entering homes of known activists and families harbouring
the rebels. Over forty people have been arrested," he said.
Another rebel fighter, who called himself Abu Omar, said the
army offensive had been brief.
"The security forces have retreated from the centre of the
town but are on its fringe right now and there is a column of
tanks on the highway leading to the town," he said.