* Vessel part of Maritime Administration's ready reserve
force
* Outfitted with new machines to neutralize chemical weapon
* U.S. confident of meeting deadline for destroying arms
By David Alexander and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 The U.S. government has begun
outfitting a ship in its reserve ready force with equipment to
enable it to destroy some of Syria's chemical weapons at sea in
the event Washington is asked to assist in the effort, a defense
official said on Sunday.
The Maritime Administration vessel MV Cape Ray is being
equipped with the newly developed Field Deployable Hydrolysis
System, which was designed by the Defense Department to
neutralize components used in chemical weapons, a defense
official said on condition of anonymity.
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons,
which supervising the disposal of Syria's chemical arms, said
last week the United States had offered to destroy some of the
components on a U.S. ship and was looking for a Mediterranean
port where the work could be carried out.
"The United States is committed to supporting the
international community's efforts to destroy Syria's chemical
weapons in the safest, most efficient and effective means
possible," Caitlin Hayden, a spokeswoman for the White House
National Security Council, said in an email on Sunday.
"We have offered and are currently outfitting a U.S. vessel
with field deployable hydrolysis system technology to support
the OPCW's efforts," she said, adding the U.S. remained
"confident that we can meet the milestones for destruction set
out by the OPCW."
The OPCW aims to remove the most critical chemicals out of
Syria by the end of December, with the remainder due out by Feb.
5.
The Cape Ray, a 648-foot (198-meter) vessel with built-in
ramps to enable cargo to be efficiently rolled on and rolled
off, is part of the Maritime Administration's ready reserve
force of 46 ships.
The force was organized to provide strategic sealift for
U.S. military forces, but it is part of the Transportation
Department. The Pentagon would lease the Cape Ray if it
participates in the Syrian chemical weapons destruction, the
defense official said.
The OPCW said last week 35 firms had expressed an interest
in bidding for commercial contracts to dispose of some 800
tonnes (1 tonne = 1.102 metric tons) of bulk industrial
chemicals that are safe to destroy in commercial incinerators.
Another 500 tonnes of chemicals, including nerve agents,
were seen as too dangerous to import into a country or to
process commercially. The OPCW was considering the U.S. offer to
neutralize those chemical agents on a vessel at sea.
The Field Deployable Hydrolysis System was built by the U.S.
military and went through final testing this summer. It is
designed to be portable and can be deployed and begin operations
anywhere in the world within 10 days.
It neutralizes bulk amounts of chemical warfare agents and
their precursors using reagents like water, sodium hydroxide and
sodium hypochlorite, according to the U.S. Army's Edgewood
Chemical Biological Center.
"The Department of Defense designed the FDHS to fully comply
with U.S. environmental laws and regulations," the defense
official said, adding that the United States had used the
approach of neutralizing chemical warfare agents in destroying
its own stockpiles.
The system, which requires a crew of 15 trained personnel,
is self-sufficient and includes its own power generators and
laboratory. It only needs materials like water, reagents and
fuel to operate.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)