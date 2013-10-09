* Syria seen as risk area for many shipping companies
* Syrian ports operating normally, volumes hit by conflict
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Oct 9 War and sanctions are taking an
increasing toll on Syria's vital sea-borne trade, with fewer
vessels calling at its cargo ports as ship-owners shy away from
the risks associated with a conflict now in its third year.
The slowdown in deliveries of food and other essentials is
piling pressure on the government of President Bashar al-Assad,
which is struggling to keep commercial supply lines open.
Syria has failed for some time to procure strategic
commodities such as wheat, sugar and rice through international
tenders due to the civil war and an associated financing crunch.
Shipping volumes have been hit despite the country's ports being
open and operational, sources familiar with matter say.
"Assad has support from his allies such as Russia and the
regime continues to cling on. At the same time, the conflict is
having an effect on supply lines which includes everything from
commodities and goods," said Alan Fraser of security firm AKE.
"They are struggling on the shipping side, which is why they
have tried to keep land corridors open."
Ship-tracking data from maritime analytics firm Windward
shows that the number of ships - dry bulk, container and general
cargo vessels - calling at the ports of Tartous and Latakia has
fallen since the start of the year.
Port calls made by dry bulk vessels have fallen from a peak
of 108 in March to just 20 in September. Similarly, 120 general
cargo vessels made port visits in March, falling to 52 in
September, the data shows.
"Although sanctions have had an impact on Syrian trade, the
dangers to inland transport may also curtail trade into Syrian
ports," a shipping industry source said.
"Ship tracking shows the major ports are receiving only four
or five ships a day, nearly all of which are small local general
cargo vessels."
Many of the vessels visiting Syrian ports are among the
oldest in the global fleet, averaging 28 years old, the data
shows, which sources say reflects the caution bigger lines have
about sending more modern ships in.
The threat of Western attacks has faded as Assad has agreed
to destroy his chemical arsenal, but "Syria is still not worth
the hassle for many owners. You need to factor in potentially
high-risk trade," a European ship owner said.
Earlier this year, Philippines-based International Container
Terminal Services pulled out of operating the Tartous
container port because of the war.
"As the conflict has intensified, so it has become less
viable for freight transport operations," said Daniel Richards
of business intelligence firm Business Monitor International.
"Not only have (Syria's) ports seen shipping companies shy
away from them, but road haulage firms have looked for
alternative routes for goods that otherwise would have been
transited through the troubled state."
An official in Latakia said the port was ready to receive
ships as normal although business was down.
"In terms of operational problems we don't have any. There
are also no problems with our infrastructure and no damage so we
are ready to operate one hundred percent as normal," the
official said. "However, of course because of the situation the
volumes of cargo are much less."
Port officials in Tartous did not respond to requests for
comment and official data was not immediately available.
HIGH RISK ZONE
In late 2011, London's marine insurance market added Syria
to a list of areas deemed high risk for merchant vessels, which
has also led to higher shipping costs, trade sources say.
"The situation in Syria is such that underwriters really
need to be notified if a vessel wishes to go there so they can
make their own decision as to whether that risk is bearable at
the current terms, or change the terms or conditions for the
risks," said Neil Roberts of the Lloyd's Market Association,
which represents insurance underwriting businesses in the
Lloyd's market.
France's CMA CGM, the world's third-biggest
container group and part of a consortium that manages the
Latakia terminal, said it still called at both Latakia and
Tartous.
Others though have scaled back activities, including the
world's number one ship container firm Maersk Line, which offers
a weekly feeder service via a sister company after cutting
direct calls due to a lack of profitability.
Feeders transport containers which are loaded from bigger
ships at other locations or at transshipment hubs such as Egypt
or Lebanon.
"We are abiding strictly by the comprehensive sanctions
imposed by the international community and this more than
anything has reduced the flows into Syria," said Simon Brown,
head of Maersk Line Egypt.
"We continue to accept bookings for any commodities not on
the restricted list, for example humanitarian aid, food and
medicine. It is our hope that the security situation continues
to allow safe passage of vessels and cargo through to Syria."