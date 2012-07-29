DUBAI, July 29 The Syrian opposition appealed on
Sunday for its foreign allies to provide with heavy weapons to
fight President Bashar al-Assad's "killing machine" and said it
would soon start talks on forming a transitional government to
replace him.
"The rebels are fighting with primitive weapons. We want
weapons that we can stop tanks and planes with. This is what we
want," Abdelbasset Sida, head of the Syrian National Council
(SNC) opposition alliance, told a news conference.
Sida was speaking as rebels and government forces backed by
tanks and helicopters fought in the streets of Aleppo, Syria's
main commercial city.
Weapons supplies "will make Syrians able to defend
themselves against this killing machine", Sida said.
He also said the opposition would hold talks within weeks to
form a transitional government. Such a government would run the
country between the eventual fall of Assad and democratic
elections.
Most of its members would be drawn from the opposition but
some members of the current Assad government might also be
included, Sida added.
"This government should come about before the fall (of
Assad) so that it presents itself as an alternative for the next
stage," Sida told Abu Dhabi-based Sky News Arabia television.
"There are some elements in the current regime who are not
bloodstained, who were not part of major corruption cases. We
will discuss (including them) with other parties, but there
should be a national consensus to accept them."
However, criticism about the SNC's legitimacy may complicate
its efforts to form a transitional government. It backs the Free
Syrian Army rebel force, despite having not always overtly
supported it in the past.
But it has sometimes struggled to overcome internal
divisions and critics have accused the Istanbul-based
organisation of being out of touch, overly influenced by Turkey,
and not fully representative of the opposition.
INITIAL INVOLVEMENT OF TLAS RULED OUT
Visiting Abu Dhabi to meet United Arab Emirates officials,
Sida did not say when exactly a transitional government might be
formed, telling the news conference that he had discussed the
idea with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahayan, the UAE's
foreign minister.
Last week, Brigadier General Manaf Tlas, one of the
highest-ranking defectors to flee Syria, said he would try to
help unite Syria's fragmented opposition inside and outside the
country in order to agree a roadmap for a power transfer.
Sida said he welcomed Tlas' defection but the general could
not be involved in the early stages of organising a transitional
government.
"The dialogue and coordination have to first be with the
Free Syrian Army and the various members of the Syrian
opposition movements, and after that if there are some roles to
be played by members who have defected, then so be it - but with
the condition that there is an agreement between the Syrians
about that."
Sida also ruled out the possibility of Tlas becoming head of
a transitional government.
"This has to be a person who can lead a national government
and who has been committed to the revolution since the
beginning," he said.