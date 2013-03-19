BEIRUT Twenty-six people were killed in a rocket attack near the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Tuesday, a human rights monitoring group with a network of sources of the ground said.

"Sixteen Syrian regular army soldiers were killed in Khan al-Assal," Rami Abdelrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told Reuters. "Ten more died in hospital but I cannot confirm if they are civilians or soldiers."

Syria's government and rebels accused each other of firing a rocket loaded with chemical agents outside the northern city on Tuesday. Abdelrahman said he could neither confirm nor deny reports of chemical weapons and referred to the strike as a "rocket attack."

