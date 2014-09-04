(Adds Arabic statement by family spokesman)
By David Adams
MIAMI, Sept 3 The family of Steven Sotloff, the
second American journalist beheaded by Islamic State militants,
said on Wednesday he was "a gentle soul", and challenged the
group's leader to a debate on the peaceful teachings of the
Muslim holy book, the Koran.
The group, which has captured territory in Syria and Iraq,
released a video on Tuesday of Sotloff being beheaded. U.S.
officials confirmed its authenticity on Wednesday. President
Barack Obama vowed to "degrade and destroy" the group.
Barak Barfi, a friend of Sotloff who is serving as family
spokesman, began a prepared statement from the family in
English, remembering the slain journalist as a fan of American
football who enjoyed junk food, the television series "South
Park" and talking to his father about golf.
The 31-year-old Sotloff was "torn between two worlds," the
statement said, but "the Arab world pulled him."
"He was no war junkie ... He merely wanted to give voice to
those who had none," Barfi said outside the family's one-story
home in a leafy Miami suburb.
Barfi ended the statement with off-the-cuff remarks in
Arabic, saying "Steve died a martyr for the sake of God."
He then challenged Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
to debate Islam, saying, "Woe to you. You said the month of
Ramadan is the month of mercy. Where is your mercy?"
"God does not love the aggressor," added Barfi, who is an
Arabic scholar and research fellow at the New America Foundation
think tank in Washington.
He went on, "I am ready to debate you with kind preachings.
I have no sword in my hand and I am ready for your answer."
The other American hostage killed in recent weeks in
retaliation for U.S. air strikes against Islamic State forces in
Iraq was journalist James Foley, who was shown being beheaded in
a video released on Aug. 19.
Sotloff was a freelance journalist who traveled the Middle
East writing for the magazines Time and Foreign Policy, among
others.
"Steve was no hero," the family said in its statement.
"Like all of us, he was a mere man who tried to find good
concealed in a world of darkness. And if it did not exist, he
tried to create it. He always sought to help those less
privileged than himself, offering career services and precious
contacts to newcomers in the region."
Sotloff was kidnapped in Syria in August 2013 after he drove
across the border from Turkey.
He grew up in the Miami area and studied journalism at the
University of Central Florida. A spokesman for Israel's foreign
ministry said on social media website Twitter that Sotloff also
was an Israeli citizen.
Sotloff "yearned for a tranquil life where he could enjoy
Miami Dolphins games on Sunday," his family said.
"This week we mourn," it added. "But we will emerge from
this ordeal ... We will not allow our enemies to hold us hostage
with the sole weapon they possess - fear."
(Additional reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Editing by Will
Dunham and Clarence Fernandez)