By Warren Strobel and Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON, Sept 2
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 Even for a freelance
journalist covering the tumult in the Arab world, Steven
Sotloff's travels seemed nonstop.
In October 2012, the American reporter was in Benghazi,
Libya, covering the aftermath of the deadly raid on the U.S.
diplomatic compound there. In December, he was in northern
Syria, writing about the lives of destitute, displaced Syrians
and the war, according to his published reports and his
communications with colleagues and editors.
"I've been here over a week and no one wants freelance
because of the kidnappings. It's pretty bad here," he e-mailed
another journalist. "I've been sleeping at a front, hiding from
tanks the past few nights, drinking rain water."
In August 2013, telling colleagues he understood the
dangers, Sotloff returned to Syria, slipping across the border
from Turkey. He was quickly kidnapped and fell into the hands of
Islamic State, the violent militant group that wants to
establish a jihadist hub in the heart of the Arab world.
Islamic State said in a video released by a monitoring group
on Tuesday that it had beheaded Sotloff, 31, in retaliation for
U.S. airstrikes against the group, the second such killing of a
U.S. journalist in two weeks. His family said in a statement
they believed he had been killed.
Colleagues and acquaintances recalled Sotloff as a generous
man fascinated by journalism and the changes gripping the Middle
East, and determined to tell stories from the perspective of
average people, not army movements on the battlefield.
"He struck me as a very, very decent guy ... he wasn't
chasing headlines, he wasn't hyping a pitch," said James Denton,
publisher and editor of the Washington-based journal World
Affairs, one of several publications that hired him for
freelance work. Others included TIME and Foreign Policy.
"He wanted to get the story, he wanted to peel away the
layers," said Denton, who met Sotloff over coffee in Washington
in May 2013, and published two of his dispatches from Cairo the
following July.
SUDDEN DISAPPEARANCE
The precise circumstances of Sotloff's abduction in the
first week of August 2013 remain unclear, as does the identity
of his original kidnappers.
One individual familiar with the case said the family's
theory had been that Sotloff was grabbed by a criminal gang, and
later transferred or "sold" to Islamic State. This could not be
confirmed by his family, which declined interview requests.
His plight burst into the open on Aug. 19, when he appeared
at the end of an Internet video depicting the execution of
fellow American journalist and hostage James Foley.
His mother, Shirley Sotloff, issued a direct video appeal
last week to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Islamic State's
self-proclaimed caliph, to spare her son. Her son, she said, was
an "honorable man and has always tried to help the weak."
Colleagues said Sotloff was well aware of the dangers of
reporting from Syria but was determined to return there
nonetheless. At least 70 journalists have been killed covering
Syria's civil war since it erupted in 2011, and more than 80
have been kidnapped, according to the New York-based Committee
to Protect Journalists.
"He was very eager to go to Syria," said Lee Smith, a senior
fellow at the Hudson Institute think tank who crossed paths with
Sotloff several times in the Middle East.
Mutual friends in Lebanon tried to discourage Sotloff from
going to Syria, Smith said. "He was very insistent," he added.
Preparing for the trip, Sotloff asked a fellow reporter in
June 2013: "What type of lawlessness in Aleppo? Should I keep my
eyes open for anything regarding safety?"
"Can you meet with ISI," he asked, using an earlier acronym
for Islamic State. "And the quality of life? Is there still
plenty of food available? Gas?"
Little is known about Sotloff's year in captivity before his
murder, although there have been persistent reports that Western
hostages were abused, and some were subject to waterboarding, a
form of simulated drowning.
Didier Francois, a French journalist who was held hostage by
Islamic State fighters and released this year, told Reuters he
had been held with Sotloff for nine months, as well as with
Foley, suggesting foreign captives were kept at a common site,
at least for a time.
A person familiar with contacts between Sotloff's family and
his kidnappers said the captors originally demanded a ransom.
"They wanted money," said this person, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
JOURNALISM AND BASKETBALL
Sotloff, who grew up in the Miami area, attended Kimball
Union Academy, a boarding school in Meriden, New Hampshire, from
2000 to 2002. He revitalized the school's newspaper and received
a journalism award upon graduation, the Academy said in a
statement on Tuesday.
He studied journalism at the University of Central Florida
from 2002 to 2004 and wrote for an independent student
newspaper. He did not graduate.
"Devastated and crushed. Steve was an amazing friend. Lucky
to have him in my life. Heart is heavy for his family," Emerson
Lotzia, who roomed with Sotloff at UCF, said via Twitter.
Sotloff was an avid basketball fan. When it came to
journalism, he focused on human angles, whether it was a mother
of nine in a refugee camp in northern Syria or protesters in
Cairo's Nasser City neighborhood demonstrating against the
military's ouster of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi.
"Coups depicted as revolutions, peaceful protesters painted
as fanatics and disgruntled citizens hailed as revolutionaries,"
he wrote in World Affairs in July 2013, "have transformed Egypt
into a circus where the main attraction is the uncertainty of
heading into the unknown."
(Additional reporting by Zachary Fagenson and David Adams in
Miami; Editing by Ken Wills)