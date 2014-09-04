* U.S. hostage's dual nationality, faith seen adding to risk
* Minister silent on whether Israel tried to rescue reporter
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Sept 4 Israel said on Thursday it had
prevented local media from reporting that slain U.S. journalist
Steven Sotloff was also an Israeli citizen, in a bid to reduce
the risk to him after he was seized by Islamist insurgents in
Syria last year.
Islamic State, a militant group which has overrun large
areas of Syria and Iraq, released a video this week of Sotloff
being beheaded, calling the execution retaliation for U.S. air
strikes. His Israeli dual nationality was made public after the
White House authenticated the footage.
Sotloff immigrated in 2005 to Israel, whose government
became aware of his second citizenship "at an early stage" of
his captivity, Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman said.
"The censors issued a gag order against reporting that he
was an Israeli citizen. We are also in close touch with the
United States on this entire matter, both ISIS (Islamic State)
and the journalist Sotloff," he told Israel's Channel 10 TV.
Israel's military censors are empowered to preemptively
block media stories deemed harmful to national security.
Lieberman sidestepped a question on whether Israel had tried
to rescue Sotloff, noting only that "there have been attempts,
both American and European, to free hostages. To my regret these
attempts did not succeed."
Under Israeli law, citizens who travel to enemy states such
as Syria with second passports are subject to prosecution on
their return. If they fall captive, the Israeli government is
not required to take action for their repatriation, experts say.
"I know of no protocol whereby Israel is compelled to get
involved in such instances," said Boaz Ganor, head of the
International Institute for Counter-Terrorism at IDC Herzliya, a
college near Tel Aviv where 31-year-old Sotloff had studied.
Ganor noted, however, that there could be case-by-case
exceptions such as Israel's 2004 release of Arab security
prisoners in exchange for Elhanan Tenenbaum, a retired Israeli
army colonel who was abducted by Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas
while on an illegal trip to Dubai. The bodies of three Israeli
soldiers killed by Hezbollah were also recovered in that deal.
A senior Israeli official briefed on intelligence affairs
told Reuters he had no knowledge of any effort by the government
to rescue Sotloff, who was kidnapped in Syria in August 2013.
"But I do know that he shouldn't have gone to such places,"
said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Sotloff had contributed stories to several Israeli media
outlets.
Israel on Wednesday officially outlawed Islamic State in
what local television station Channel 2 said was a response to
Western intelligence reports that several Palestinians from the
occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip had joined the group.
Lieberman said some among Israel's 20-percent Arab minority
had also shown solidarity with Islamic State.
"ISIS in not an immediate military threat on Israel, but
there is no doubt that the ISIS ideology is spreading, and this
is no less a dangerous matter. To my regret we have already seen
identification with ISIS and ISIS flags, both within the State
of Israel, in Arab Nazareth and in other places," he said.
(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Andrew Roche)