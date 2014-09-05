By Zachary Fagenson
| MIAMI, Sept 5
MIAMI, Sept 5 Nearly 1,000 people including
relatives, friends and prominent Florida politicians attended a
memorial service on Friday for Steven Sotloff, who was killed by
Islamic State militants, recalling him as a journalist committed
to revealing the truth.
"I'm so proud of my son for living his dream," Sotloff's
mother, Shirley, told those in attendance at the Jewish Temple
Beth Am.
"Most people live a lifetime and never find fulfillment,"
she added, remembering her 31-year-old son as inquisitive and
outgoing as a child.
The Islamic State released a video on Tuesday showing the
killing of Sotloff, the second American journalist it has
beheaded in its confrontation with the United States over
American air strikes in Iraq on the militant group's forces.
"I have lost my son and my best friend, but I know his
passing will change the world," said Sotloff's father, Arthur,
making his first public remarks since his son's death.
Speakers at the two-hour memorial service recalled Sotloff
as a man who displayed empathy and courage. As a freelance
reporter, he wrote about the hardships faced by average people
caught up in Middle East conflicts, said his mourners,
remembering his passion for exposing the truth.
Sotloff was kidnapped in Syria in August 2013 after he drove
across the border from Turkey.
"Steven was committed to truth and revealing it," said U.S.
Senator Marco Rubio, speaking to the crowd. "He has revealed the
true nature of evil in the world today."
Rubio sat alongside Florida Governor Rick Scott, a fellow
Republican, as well as Democratic gubernatorial candidate
Charlie Crist during the ceremony.
Sotloff first fell in love with the Middle East during trips
and school in Israel, where he eventually became a citizen,
according to friends and family. He spoke Arabic and traveled
the region writing for magazines including Time and Foreign
Policy.
Others shed light on Sotloff's more rambunctious side. Chris
Castle recalled taking a shot of tequila with Sotloff after
receiving his approval to marry the journalist's sister.
His uncle and godfather, Lou Bleiman, described a time he
ran away from Valley Forge Military Academy and called for a
ride from a telephone booth. "Steven had to march up and down in
the rain and he didn't like it," he said.
Dozens of cousins and other friends echoed a prepared
statement released by the family earlier this week, calling
Sotloff torn between his comfortable life in the United States
and the Arab world.
(Editing by Letitia Stein and Will Dunham)