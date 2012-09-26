BEIRUT, Sept 26 Two blasts at a military headquarters in Damascus on Wednesday wounded some guards but none of President Bashar al-Assad's military leadership were hurt, a military statement read out on state television said.

"Armed terrorist gangs, with foreign links, carried out a new terrorist act this morning by blowing up an explosives-laden car and a bomb at the Army General Command, which damaged the building, caused a fire and wounded some of the guards," the statement said.