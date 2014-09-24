(Recasts with details)
By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 A third night of U.S.-led
airstrikes pounded Islamic State-controlled oil refineries in
eastern Syria, as the United States and its partners moved to
choke off a crucial source of revenue for the militant group,
U.S. officials said on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates joined in the
strikes by piloted and drone aircraft targeting facilities
around al Mayadin, al Hasakah, and Abu Kamal, the U.S. military
said.
The U.S. Central Command said there were a total of 13
strikes against 12 modular oil refineries controlled by Islamic
State fighters as well as another strike that destroyed an
Islamic State vehicle.
"We are still assessing the outcome of the attack on the
refineries, but have initial indications that the strikes were
successful," Central Command said in a statement.
Modular refineries are prefabricated and constructed
off-site so they can be transported and made operational
quickly. The U.S. military said the refineries were capable of
producing millions in revenue and provided fuel for the group's
operations.
"These small-scale refineries provided fuel to run (Islamic
State) operations, money to finance their continued attacks
throughout Iraq and Syria, and an economic asset to support
their future operations," the military said.
It is unclear how much crude or refined oil the Islamic
State is managing to sell. The group is producing less than
100,000 barrels of crude oil a day, Adam Sieminski, the head of
the U.S. Energy Information Administration, said on Wednesday.
That might be worth up to $9.6 million on global energy
markets. But estimates on the size of the group's revenues are
significantly lower.
Nicholas Rasmussen, deputy director of the National
Counterterrorism Center, testified to Congress this month that
the Islamic State's war chest probably included about $1 million
a day in revenues from black-market oil sales as well as
smuggling, robberies, and ransom payments for hostages.
Speaking at the United Nations, U.S. President Barack Obama
singled out the goal of choking off Islamic State financing as
he asked the world to join together to fight the militants and
vowed to keep up military pressure against them.
"We will work to cut off their financing, and to stop the
flow of fighters into and out of the region," Obama said in
40-minute speech to the General Assembly.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Additional reporting by Patricia
Zengerle and Timothy Gardner in Washington and Ernest Scheyder
in North Dakota; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)