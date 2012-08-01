AMMAN Aug 1 Syrian troops killed at least 35 people on Wednesday, mostly unarmed civilians, when they shelled and overran a suburb of the capital Damascus, residents and activist organisations said.

"The tanks and troops left around 4 p.m. When the streets were clear we found the bodies of at least 35 men," a resident, who gave his name as Fares, said by phone from Jdeidet Artouz, southwest of Damascus.

"Almost all of them were executed with bullets to their face, head and neck in homes, gardens and basements," he added, speaking of the troop action to crush opposition to President Bashar al-Assad.

Rami Abdelrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said 26 of 35 bodies found in Jdeidet Artouz have been identified and the victims were overwhelmingly civilians.