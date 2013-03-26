DOHA, March 26 Syrian opposition leader Moaz
Alkhatib said on Tuesday he had asked Washington to help protect
northern areas, where rebels are in the ascendant, using Patriot
surface-to-air missiles.
Speaking at an Arab summit in Qatar, Alkhatib added in a
speech that the United States needed to play a bigger role in
helping end the two-year-old conflict in his homeland. He said
the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad had to bear
responsibility for what he called its refusal to solve the
crisis.
(Reporting by William Maclean)