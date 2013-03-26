(Adds quote, background, context)
DOHA, March 26 An Arab summit agreed on Tuesday
that Arab League member states had the right to provide military
support to Syrians fighting President Bashar al-Assad, according
to a draft declaration obtained by Reuters.
The summit, meeting in the Gulf state of Qatar, urged
regional and international organisations to recognise the
opposition National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and
Opposition Forces as the sole legitimate representative of the
Syrian people, the draft said.
While it has diplomatic significance, the summit's draft
language on arming the rebels may not have immediate practical
implications for Arab policymakers: Arab states are not subject
to the European Union and U.S. arms embargoes on Syria, and many
therefore consider themselves at liberty to supply the rebels
with weapons.
While noting that reaching a political solution was a
priority in ending the Syrian crisis, the summit "affirms every
state's right, according to its desire, to present all kinds of
measures for self-defence, including military ones, to support
the steadfastness of the Syrian people and the Free Army," the
draft document said.
The summit has been dominated by the two-year-old war in
Syria, which has cost an estimated 70,000 lives.
(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy, Writing by William Maclean; Editing
by Michael Roddy)