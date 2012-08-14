GENEVA Aug 14 Switzerland has banned a further
three Syrian firms, including the national airline, from doing
business in the country and imposed travel bans and asset
freezes on 25 more Syrians, mainly military officials.
The move aligns neutral Switzerland with one by the European
Union (EU) announced in late July, State Secretariat for
Economics (SECO) spokeswoman Antje Baertschi told Reuters from
Berne on Tuesday.
Switzerland has worked hard in recent years to improve its
image as a haven for ill-gotten gains, seizing the assets of
numerous deposed dictators and agreeing in 2009 to soften strict
bank secrecy to help other countries catch tax cheats.
Syrian companies subject to Swiss asset freezes now include
Syrian Arab Airlines, the Aleppo-based Cotton Marketing
Organisation and Drex Technologies, SECO said in a statement.
The decision will stop the flag carrier from landing at
Swiss airports because Swiss financial and airport services
would not be provided, Baertschi said.
Drex Technologies is owned by Syrian businessman Rami
Makhlouf, already subject to Swiss sanctions due to his
"financial support to the Syrian regime", SECO said.
Makhlouf, a cousin to President Bashar al-Assad, is on
SECO's list issued in June of 128 Syrians banned from travel and
subject to freezes on any accounts or property in Switzerland.
Assad and his younger brother Maher, who commands the Republican
Guard, top the list.
Makhlouf has run a vast business empire - from telecoms to
banks to real estate and taxis - since Assad took the reins of
power on the death of his father in 2000.
In June, Switzerland said that it had frozen another 20
million Swiss francs ($20.52 million) of funds belonging to top
Syrian officials, bringing the total at the time to 70 million
francs.
Switzerland launched sanctions on Syria last year to try to
pressure the Damascus government to end its military crackdown
on opponents, saying in December it had frozen 50 million francs
of assets belonging to Bashar al-Assad and other officials.