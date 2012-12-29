CAIRO Dec 29 Syria's national airline cancelled
a flight from Cairo to Aleppo on Saturday due to poor security
conditions around the airport, Cairo airport officials said.
Rebels fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad said last week they would target Aleppo's international
airport and opposition activists said on Saturday there had been
a big explosion near the complex overnight.
The SyriaAir flight had been due to fly to Aleppo before
continuing to Damascus. Instead, it flew straight to Damascus,
the Syrian capital, after a five-hour delay, according to Cairo
airport officials.
It was the first reported cancellation of a SyriaAir flight
to the northern Syrian city. Several foreign airlines have
suspended flights to the capital, Damascus, since fighting
erupted on the main airport road last month.
(Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Mark Heinrich)