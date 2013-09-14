BRIEF-Ford's Lincoln aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
GENEVA, Sept 14 The United States and Russia have agreed on a proposal to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons arsenal, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday after nearly three days of talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Kerry said that, under the pact, Syria must submit a "comprehensive listing" of its chemical weapons stockpiles within one week.
Kerry, at a press conference with Lavrov, said that under the agreement, U.N. weapons inspectors must be on the ground in Syria no later than November. The goal, he said, is the complete destruction of Syria's chemical weapons by the middle of 2014.
Kerry and Lavrov said that if Syria does not comply with the agreement, which must be finalised by the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons, it would face consequences under Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter, the part that covers sanctions and military action.
Kerry said there was no agreement on what those measures would be. U.S. President Barack Obama, he said, reserves the right to use military force in Syria.
"There's no diminution of options," he said.
Lavrov said of the agreement, "There (is) nothing said about the use of force and not about any automatic sanctions."
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
(Updates with final prices) SAO PAULO, April 10 Brazil's currency and stocks seesawed on Monday, reflecting uncertainty over the passage of a proposed pension reform and the impact of sliding iron ore prices in China. Brazil's real weakened as much as 0.2 percent before closing up 0.18 percent at 3.137 per dollar. The benchmark Bovespa stock index likewise fell in early trading before closing very slightly up. Investors are gauging the difficulty of passing a reform to c