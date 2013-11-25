GENEVA Nov 25 The list of participants at Syria
peace talks that the United Nations will hold in January has yet
to be finalised, international envoy Lakhdar Brahimi said on
Monday, leaving open the thorny question of whether Iran would
be at the table.
Asked if Iran and Saudi Arabia would come to the talks,
Brahimi told a news conference: "We haven't established a list
yet, though these two countries will certainly be among the
possible participants."
Brahimi plans to meet U.S. and Russian sponsors of the talks
again on December 20, and he called on the Syrian government and
the opposition to reduce the intensity of the conflict, although
"being realistic" a ceasefire was unlikely to happen before the
talks begin, he said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles; editing by Ralph
Boulton)